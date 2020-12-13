Farmers Protest Live News: Farmers announce hunger strike on Monday

Farmers Protest 2020, Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The farmers have been demanding the repeal of laws and guarantee of minimum support price. The Centre has made it clear that it will not take back laws but is ready to give a written assurance on MSP.
Thousand of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been camping at Delhi borders. (AP)
2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that agricultural reforms will help farmers, the protesting peasants have threatened to further intensify their protests if their demands are not met. On Saturday, the agitating farmers blocked highway toll plazas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and claimed thousands more will join the protest in Delhi. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of laws and guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The Centre has made it clear that it will not take back laws but is ready to give a written assurance on MSP.
Speaking on the deadlock, MoS Commerce Som Prakash said that there were different sets of demand by various farmer unions. “The government is ready for talks. There is no point in intensifying the agitation. Whatever the issue is, discussion is the only solution,” he said.
Sticking to their demand for the withdrawal of the three laws, the farmer union leaders have said they will sit on a hunger strike on Monday (December 14). Farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu yesterday said that thousands of farmers will start their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march with their tractors from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 AM on Sunday.
Farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu has announced that their "mothers, sisters and daughters will also join them soon" at the borders, where they have been camping for over two weeks. "If the government wants to hold talks, we are ready, but our main demand will remain the scrapping of the three laws. We will move onto our other demands only after that," Pannu said. Farmer union leaders will sit on a hunger strike between 8 AM and 5 PM at the Singhu Border during the nationwide protest on December 14. He said the Centre tried to weaken the agitation by dividing them. He said the ongoing agitation was fully under the control of 32 farmer unions. (With inputs from PTI)
Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Harynana have been camping at Singhu border for over two weeks (18 days). A farmer says that more farmers are coming from Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. About 500 more trolleys will reach Delhi by Wednesday (December 16).
