Farmers Protest Live News: Farmers announce hunger strike on Monday

Thousand of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been camping at Delhi borders. (AP)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that agricultural reforms will help farmers, the protesting peasants have threatened to further intensify their protests if their demands are not met. On Saturday, the agitating farmers blocked highway toll plazas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and claimed thousands more will join the protest in Delhi. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of laws and guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The Centre has made it clear that it will not take back laws but is ready to give a written assurance on MSP.

Speaking on the deadlock, MoS Commerce Som Prakash said that there were different sets of demand by various farmer unions. “The government is ready for talks. There is no point in intensifying the agitation. Whatever the issue is, discussion is the only solution,” he said.

Sticking to their demand for the withdrawal of the three laws, the farmer union leaders have said they will sit on a hunger strike on Monday (December 14). Farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu yesterday said that thousands of farmers will start their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march with their tractors from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 AM on Sunday.

