Farmers Protest Live News: Deadlock continues over repeal of laws and MSP, farm unions-Centre talks today

Farmers have been protesting against farm laws for over a month at the Singhu border.
Farmers have been protesting against farm laws for over a month at the Singhu border.
2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The Centre will hold another round of talks with protesting farmers later today. Both the parties had met on December 30, when they found some common ground on two of four key demands of farmers. In the last meeting, the Centre and farm unions found ways to resolve agitating farmers’ concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning. However, demand on MSP is yet to be resolved and farmers have maintained that they will not settle on anything less than guaranteed support price.
Today, Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee joint secretary Sukhwinder S Sabra said that their demands were the same as before-repeal the three farm laws and guarantee MSP. “If our demands are not met, then we will hold tractor march on January 6 and also on January 26,” he said. Ahead of the meeting with the government, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that many issues are to be discussed with the Centre. “The government must understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart and won’t consider less than the scrapping of laws. The Government should implement Swaminathan’s report and make law on MSP,” he said
Farmers protest: Last meeting was held on December 30, 2020. In that meet, the government and farm unions had reached some common ground to resolve concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but both the sides remained deadlocked over repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. After nearly five hours of negotiations between Centre and farm unions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at least 50 per cent resolution had been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4.
Discussions on the three farm laws and MSP are continuing and will continue in the next round of talks on January 4,” Tomar told reporters. He said talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and the two sides reached an agreement on two issues—one relating to the proposed electricity law and the other about an ordinance on penal provisions for stubble burning. He hailed the unions for maintaining peace and discipline during their protest, but urged them to send the elderly, women and children back to their homes due to the extreme cold weather.
Farmers protest: Commuters driving from Delhi towards Jaipur report traffic jams after Manesar and large police presence with trucks, cranes, and barricades present on the sides of the road.
Farmers protest: Several routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida via Ghazipur and Chilla borders are partially closed due to the farmers' protest. Delhi Police have advised commuters to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. Farmers from different states have been camping at various border points of Delhi for 40 days now to demand the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September. The farmers had a difficult morning on Sunday as overnight rains left their tents waterlogged, firewood and blankets soaked, and intensified the cold. However, the farmers have said the weather will not dampen their spirit and they will continue the protest till their demands are met.
In a series of tweets, the traffic police today said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed for traffic movement. "Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44."
Farmers protest LIVE: A group of farmers yesterday held a protest in Punjab's Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local BJP leader, forcing the police to use mild force to disperse them. The farmers, shouting slogans against Sharma, wanted to gherao him in protest against the Centre's three farm laws. Heated exchanges also took place between protesters and policemen. A heavy police force was deployed in the area where the BJP leader was to arrive. "There was a programme of Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma in Sangrur. Some miscreants tried to disturb the programme," Sangrur SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot yesterday said the nationalism was about the welfare of farmers and not giving speeches from Nagpur. "If we talk about the welfare of farmers then it is real nationalism. It is not nationalism when they deliver speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," Pilot said. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the BJP is 'pushing farmers into darkness' with the new agriculture laws. He said that the Centre should understand that a government will not be defeated if it rolls back any of its decision. Doing amendments, withdrawing laws or feeling sorry raises the stature of leaders. "I think in coming days we will collectively create pressure and work together for the welfare of farmers," he said.