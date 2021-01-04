Farmers Protest Live News: Deadlock continues over repeal of laws and MSP, farm unions-Centre talks today

Farmers have been protesting against farm laws for over a month at the Singhu border.

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The Centre will hold another round of talks with protesting farmers later today. Both the parties had met on December 30, when they found some common ground on two of four key demands of farmers. In the last meeting, the Centre and farm unions found ways to resolve agitating farmers’ concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning. However, demand on MSP is yet to be resolved and farmers have maintained that they will not settle on anything less than guaranteed support price.

Today, Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee joint secretary Sukhwinder S Sabra said that their demands were the same as before-repeal the three farm laws and guarantee MSP. “If our demands are not met, then we will hold tractor march on January 6 and also on January 26,” he said. Ahead of the meeting with the government, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that many issues are to be discussed with the Centre. “The government must understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart and won’t consider less than the scrapping of laws. The Government should implement Swaminathan’s report and make law on MSP,” he said

