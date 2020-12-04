Farmers Protest LIVE: Gazipur border shut as protesting farmers block entry points to Delhi

Farmers from across the country have been protesting at borders.

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The agitating farmers continue to sit at borders blocking major entry points to Delhi. On Thursday, they held fourth rounds of talks with Centre at Vigyan Bhawan. After the meeting, the farmers said that the Centre had finally accepted that there were some issues with the three laws. While farmers are pushing for complete roll back, the Centre has made it clear that withdrawal is not possible but some it can look at some amendments. Both the parties will meet again on December 5 for fifth round of talks.

Sharing the details of what happened in the meeting, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre offered to make some changes in one of the farm laws in order to make registration compulsory for purchase of farm produce from outside the APMC mandis. The farmers have said that they will continue their protest until issues are resolved.

Delhi Police inform that it has shut the Gazipur border due to ongoing protests . People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi. Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders have also been closed. The NH 44 has been closed on both sides.