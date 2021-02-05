  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Farmers' Protest Live Stir enters 70th day BJP attacks AAP over withdrawal of DTC buses

Farmers’ Protest Live: Stir enters 70th day; BJP attacks AAP over withdrawal of DTC buses

By:
New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2021 10:10:22 am

Farmers' Protest: Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government yesterday issued a notice ordering withdrawal of DTC buses on special hire.

Farmers Protest Live, Indian Farmers Protest Live UpdatesFarmers Protest Live: Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders since November-end with a demand that the three new agri-marketing laws be repealed. (IE Pic: Gurmeet Singh)

Farmers’ Protest Live Latest News: Despite the rain and chilling cold, the farmers’ protest has entered its 70th day with Delhi borders abuzz with political activities. While Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said the ongoing agitation has been and will remain apolitical and no political leader is allowed to speak from its stage, opposition leaders have been making a beeline at the border to meet the farm leaders and express their solidarity with them. Yesterday, a group of some opposition MPs reached Ghazipur to meet farmers but returned after being stopped by the police. They later wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker complaining about it. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s series of farmer panchayats, which will take place in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, begins today over the protest against new agriculture laws. Farmer unions have called for a nation-wide chakka jam tomorrow (February 6) between 12pm to 3pm.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government yesterday issued a notice ordering withdrawal of DTC buses on special hire to various departments including those being used by security personnel with immediate effect. While BJP leaders attacked the AAP over the decision, the ruling party in Delhi has not responded over the issue. Meanwhile, amid all the hue and cry over Rihana and Greta Thunberg’s tweet, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that though he doesn’t know who these people are, he welcomes the international support extended to their cause.

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Indian Farmers Protest 2020-21, Farmers Protest Delhi Latest Update Live, Kisan Andolan 2021 Live

    10:10 (IST)05 Feb 2021
    Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation: BSP MP
    09:57 (IST)05 Feb 2021
    Early morning visuals from Ghazipur border
    Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders since November-end with a demand that the three new agri-marketing laws be repealed and minimum support price for crops guaranteed, even as the government maintained that the legislation enacted in September were pro-farmer. Eleven rounds of formal talks between the government and the protesting farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock. While unions have stuck to their main demand of repeal of the laws and legal guarantee of MSP, the government has offered some concessions including keeping these laws on hold for 1-1.5 years.
