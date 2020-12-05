Farmers Protest LIVE: Borders shut, traffic diverted — 5th round of talks with Centre at 2 PM

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against Farm Acts.

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The leaders of protesting farmers unions will today hold the fifth round of talks with Centre. In the previous rounds, the farmers apprised the Centre of what they feel are contentious provisions in all three Farm Acts. The farmers have been pushing for the complete withdrawal of the laws but the Centre has made it clear that roll back won’t happen. It, however, said that it can consider some amendments in provisions that are at the heart of agitation. On Friday, the farmers called for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

The farmers continue to block roads connecting UP, Haryana to Delhi. The Delhi Police have closed Tikri and Jharoda borders for any movement. Badusarai border is open only for vehicle like cars and two wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH 24 has been closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. People have been advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara, Bhopra, DND for going to Delhi. The chilla border on Noida link road has been closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi. The Delhi Police advised people to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.