Farmer’s protest led to Rs 815 crore loss in toll collection

The farmers’ protest against new farm bills has led to `815 crore loss in toll collection till March 16, Parliament was informed Monday.

“Loss of revenue due to farmers’ protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan,” said Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Loss in Punjab has been the highest at Rs 487 crore followed by Haryana at Rs 326 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 1.4 crore. “No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers’ protest in other states,” Gadkari added.

The minister said the matter was being constantly taken up with the district and state administrations to restore user fee collection considering the heavy loss to the government. At the same time, the request has been made to the Punjab government for its urgent intervention for the smooth functioning of fee plazas in the state.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has requested the Rajasthan chief secretary for issuing necessary directions to concerned officials for the resumption of user fee collection.