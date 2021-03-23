  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farmer’s protest led to Rs 815 crore loss in toll collection

By: |
March 23, 2021 2:40 AM

“Loss of revenue due to farmers’ protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan,” said Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Loss in Punjab has been the highest at Rs 487 crore followed by Haryana at Rs 326 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 1.4 crore. “No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers’ protest in other states,” Gadkari added.Loss in Punjab has been the highest at Rs 487 crore followed by Haryana at Rs 326 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 1.4 crore. “No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers’ protest in other states,” Gadkari added.

The farmers’ protest against new farm bills has led to `815 crore loss in toll collection till March 16, Parliament was informed Monday.

“Loss of revenue due to farmers’ protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan,” said Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Related News

Loss in Punjab has been the highest at Rs 487 crore followed by Haryana at Rs 326 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 1.4 crore. “No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers’ protest in other states,” Gadkari added.

The minister said the matter was being constantly taken up with the district and state administrations to restore user fee collection considering the heavy loss to the government. At the same time, the request has been made to the Punjab government for its urgent intervention for the smooth functioning of fee plazas in the state.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has requested the Rajasthan chief secretary for issuing necessary directions to concerned officials for the resumption of user fee collection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Farmers protest led to Rs 815 crore loss in toll collection
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GNCTD Bill not political’, brought to end ambiguity in running Delhi affairs: MoS Kishan Reddy
2Delhi reduces drinking age to 21, to withdraw all govt liquor shops
3Prashant Kishor: Why the ‘X-factor’ in Bengal polls faces his toughest battle yet