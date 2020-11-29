Farmers’ protest leader: Won’t go to Burari, will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points

Farmers are protesting against farm laws. (Reuters)

BKU Krantikari President Surjeet S Phul on Sunday said that the farmers have decided to gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi. He said that the protesting farmers will not go to Burari, the designated site allowed by Delhi Police. “Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we have decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We have got a four months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything,” Surjeet S Phul said.

The farmers have decided that they won’t allow any political party leader to speak on their stage, be it Congress, BJP, AAP or other parties. “Our Committee will allow other organisations, who are supporting us, to speak if they follow our rules,” the farmers’ leader said.

The BKU Krantikari-Punjab President said that farmers have decided that they will never go to Burari Park as they have got proof that it’s an open jail. “Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they will take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park,” he said. Phul further said that the condition (by Amit Shah) put forward for talks was an insult to farmers. “We will never go to Burari (Delhi). It is not a park but an open jail,” he said.

The BKU Krantikari President’s statement comes just a day after Home Minister Amit Shah offered to hold dialogue with farmers as soon as they shift to the designated site – Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. After initially denying permission, the Delhi Police on Friday had allowed farmers to enter the national capital to continue their protests against farm laws. While some farmers moved to the Burari ground, thousands of farmers stayed put at the borders refusing to go to Burari.

Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan today said that all Khaps of Haryana unanimously decided to support protesting farmers by all means. “Khaps will gather tomorrow and proceed towards Delhi. We request Centre to re-consider Farm Laws. Everyone has a right to express themselves,” he said.