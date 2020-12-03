Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE: Will Centre relent? Fourth round of talks with farmer unions shortly

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates, Farmers March Live News: Ahead of this planned meeting, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he did see any requirement of putting the minimum support price in laws. He said MSP was never part of the laws and it is an administrative decision and will remain so.
The farmers, on the other hand, are adamant on their demand and want the Centre to guarantee them that their produce will be procured at MSP.
Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The Centre will today hold the fourth round of talks with the leaders of farmer unions to discuss specific provisions in the three farm laws that the peasants have a problem with. The Centre had met the leaders on Tuesday and asked them to prepare a list of what they felt were against their interests. The Centre will discuss those points in detail with farmers today.
Live Blog
Highlights
Farmers continue their protest against Centre's farm laws, at Delhi's Gazipur border with Uttar Pradesh.
Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.
Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.
Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic
The Centre is trying to divide the farmers. We won't attend any meeting called by the Government until PM Modi doesn't hold a meeting with leaders of all 507 farmers' unions: SS Subhran, Joint Secy, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab
The government will hold point by point discussion with the farmers to reach a solution. The government will hold talks with farmers with an open heart in the interest of the nation: Som Prakash, MoS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Farmers protests: Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border with Haryana. A delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today.
Farmers protests: We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful. The aim of holding a dialogue is to find a solution, says Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on meeting with farmers.
Farmers protests: Farmers' leaders depart from Singhu border for their meeting the government on farm laws. A farmer leader says, "35 leaders are going to meet the government. We are educated farmers, we know what is good for us. We want these laws to be withdrawn."