Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE: Will Centre relent? Fourth round of talks with farmer unions shortly

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The Centre will today hold the fourth round of talks with the leaders of farmer unions to discuss specific provisions in the three farm laws that the peasants have a problem with. The Centre had met the leaders on Tuesday and asked them to prepare a list of what they felt were against their interests. The Centre will discuss those points in detail with farmers today.

Ahead of this planned meeting, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in an interview on Wednesday, said that he did see any requirement of putting the minimum support price in laws. He said MSP was never part of the laws. It is an administrative decision and will remain so, the union minister said.

The farmers, on the other hand, are adamant on their demand and want the Centre to guarantee them that their produce will be procured at MSP. They want this in writing in laws.