Farmers Protest in Delhi Live: Will hold talks but move to designated site first, Amit Shah tells farmers

Farmers are staying at borders. (PTI)

Farmers Protest Today in Delhi Live Updates: Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are continuing their protest against the farm laws in and around Delhi. The Delhi Police on Friday allowed protesting farmers to enter the city for the planned demonstration but some groups of peasants refused to head to the designated site — Nirankari Samagam Ground — at Burari in Central Delhi. Hundreds of protesters, who have refused to go to Burari, are still at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). The farmers at the border yesterday decided that they will continue their protest and won’t go anywhere else. They decided that they will meet at 11 am daily to discuss strategy.

Groups of farmers are protesting against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border. Speaking on why they are not moving to the designated site, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today”.

On Saturday evening, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre would hold talks with farmers as soon as they moved to the designated protest site. The Centre had earlier fixed the date December 3 for the second round of talks but farmers wanted the resolution before that date. The Centre has agreed to their demand but wants the farmers to move to Burari first.