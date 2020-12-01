Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE: Rajnath Singh meets Nadda as Centre invites farmers for talks at 3 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the farmers were being misled by opposition parties and that the protests were based on 'rumours' that MSP would be taken away in the future.

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The deadlock continues over farmers’ protest as the talks between peasants and Centre are yet to begin to resolve the differences and end the standoff. While the Centre has invited farmers for talks on farm laws at the heart of protests, it’s unclear whether they will attend the talks as the Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee in Delhi today said that they won’t begin talks with the central government unless all the farmers groups have been invited. “There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven’t been called by the government. We won’t be going for talks till all groups are called,” said Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary, Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee-Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws and want the acts either withdrawn or minimum support price guaranteed in the laws. The Centre has said that it hasn't touched MSP and that they should not protest for something which has not really happened.