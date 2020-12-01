  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE Rajnath Singh meets Nadda as Centre invites farmers for talks at 3 PM

Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE: Rajnath Singh meets Nadda as Centre invites farmers for talks at 3 PM

By: |
Updated: December 1, 2020 12:32 pm

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates, Farmers March Live News: Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws and want the acts either withdrawn or minimum support price guaranteed in the laws. The Centre has said that it hasn't touched MSP and that they should not protest for something which has not really happened.

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live, Farmers March Today Live UpdatesPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the farmers were being misled by opposition parties and that the protests were based on 'rumours' that MSP would be taken away in the future.

 

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The deadlock continues over farmers’ protest as the talks between peasants and Centre are yet to begin to resolve the differences and end the standoff. While the Centre has invited farmers for talks on farm laws at the heart of protests, it’s unclear whether they will attend the talks as the Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee in Delhi today said that they won’t begin talks with the central government unless all the farmers groups have been invited. “There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven’t been called by the government. We won’t be going for talks till all groups are called,” said Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary, Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee-Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws and want the acts either withdrawn or minimum support price guaranteed in the laws. The Centre has said that it hasn’t touched MSP and that they should not protest for something which has not really happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the farmers were being misled by opposition parties and that the protests were based on ‘rumours’ that MSP would be taken away in the future.

Live Blog

Farmers March in Delhi Live: Farmers Protest Live Updates, Farmers Protest in Delhi Today Live

Highlights

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Hyderabad polls, GHMC election 2020: Voting underway, 1,122 candidates in fray for 150 wards
    2Shehla Rashid took Rs 3 crore to join JKPM, says father, seeks probe into her source of funding
    3‘Delhi chalo’ protest: Farmer unions call meeting to decide on Centre’s offer to hold talks