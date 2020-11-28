Farmers’ Protest in Delhi Live: Heavy deployment at Tikri border as protesters refuse to move to Burari

The Delhi Police on Friday allowed the protesters entry in the national capital for peaceful agitation against the Centre's farm laws. (ANI)

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: Protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana are gathering at the protest site — Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari — in Delhi. After initially denying permission, the Delhi Police on Friday allowed the protesters entry in the national capital for peaceful agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. However, some groups of protesters have refused to go to the designated site and continue to sit at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). Heavy security deployment has been made at Tikri border as protesting farmers are gathered there despite being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Farmers gathered at the protesting site have said that their protest will continue till the farm laws are not withdrawn. “We are here for the long haul,” said the farmers as their protest march entered the third day.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. He, however, said that now the Centre should also initiate immediate talks to address farmers’ concerns on the farm laws and resolve the simmering issue. The farmers have been demanding the Centre to either withdraw the farm laws or insert the clause of guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) in the acts. They fear that the Centre might do away with MSP in future by allowing private players in procurement business.

For two days, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border due to intensive checking of vehicles in view of farmers’ protest. The traffic conditions expected to remain the same as some group of farmers continue to be at the border and refusing to go to the protest site at Burari in Central Delhi.