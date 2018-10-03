Farmers’ protest in Delhi ends: BKU President Naresh Tikait calls off Kisan Kranti Padyatra

Kisan Kranti Padyatra: The big announcement came after a sea of farmers were stopped entering Delhi at the Uttar Pradesh border by the police

Farmers’ protest in Delhi, which has been grabbing all the headlines since Gandhi Jayanti yesterday, has ended. The ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ has been called off by protesting farmers, according to reports. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait has said that they protested on Monday as Delhi police did not allow them to enter into the national capital. Tikait also claimed that the ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ that had started on September, was supposed to end at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat. “Our aim was to finish the yatra which has been done. Now we’ll go back to our villages,” Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

The big announcement came after a sea of farmers were stopped entering Delhi at the Uttar Pradesh border by the police. However, late last night, Delhi Police had removed barricades and allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and proceed towards Kisan Ghat. The farmers had entered the national capital riding their tractors and trolleys and proceeded towards Kisan Ghat where heavy police deployment was made, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Around 25,000 farmers on Tuesday marched towards Delhi demanding an array of issues ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices. This had led to blocking traffic movement on arterial roads leading to the national capital. National highways leading to the capital were swamped with farmers who came in from places as far as Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as the sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.

Police picketed the border with Uttar Pradesh, imposing prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting, usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments.

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on September 23, was joined by farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. They came on foot, in buses and tractor trolleys. They carried banners of Bhartiya Kisan Union, which gave the call for the march to press for a series of demands. Their list of demands include unconditional loan waiver for farmers, clearing of dues by sugar mills, higher prices for crops, free electricity for farms and a cut in diesel prices.