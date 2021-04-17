Farmers’ Protest: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to PM Modi for resuming talks with farmers

I would like to bring to your kind attention that our 'Annadattas' are on roads, said Dushyant Chautala in his letter to PM Narendra Modi.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resuming talks with farmers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. In a letter dated April 15, Chautala urged the PM to constitute a committee of three to four senior cabinet ministers to resume talks with the agitating farmers.

“I would like to bring to your kind attention that our ‘Annadattas’ are on roads at Delhi border agitating in respect of newly enacted three farm laws of the Central Government. It’s a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than a hundred days. I truly believe that every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion. The earlier discussion between the Central Government and farmers’ union brought few solutions to the concerns raised by Sayunkt Morcha,” reads the letter.

The letter further reads, “In this regard, a team consisting of three to four senior cabinet ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talk with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue,” said Chautala in the letter.

Notably, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday urged farmers to call off their protest and return home given the second Covid-19 wave. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has also said that he cannot let farmers suffer amid rising COVID-19 cases and has emphasized on negotiations.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at three Delhi borders – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur against the three farm laws. The farmers have been holding maha panchayat in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana against the laws which have been put on hold by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. While the government is willing to make amendments in the bill, the farmer unions are adamant on their demand of repealing the bill.