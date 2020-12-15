Farmers Protest Live News: No breakthrough in Delhi, PM Modi heads to Gujarat to meet farmers in Kutch

Farmers Protest 2020, Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The deadlock between farmers and Centre has been continuing with no side willing to concede ground. While the Centre has offered to discuss the farm laws clause-by-clause, the farmer unions have declared that they won't settle on anything less than the repeal of the acts.
The farmers had called for a hunger strike on December 14.
2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of a milk processing plant in Kutch. He is expected to meet some farmers there, this comes at a time when thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm acts enacted recently. In a tweet on Monday , the prime minister said: “Kutch has made a mark for its development trajectory, especially in sectors like agriculture. Tomorrow, 15th December, I will be in Kutch to lay the foundation stone for various development works that will benefit the region.” He will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch.
The deadlock between farmers and Centre has been continuing with no side willing to concede ground. While the Centre has offered to discuss the farm laws clause-by-clause, the farmer unions have declared that they won’t settle on anything less than the repeal of the acts. The central government too is maintaining that the laws don’t affect the existing system in any way, therefore no question of taking them back. Now, the protest has entered its 20th day. Thousands of farmers have been sitting on borders and national highways connecting UP, Haryana to Delhi.
On Monday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the farmers should come and understand the laws. “Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government,” he said. He also said that there were some elements who were trying to misguide farmers by misusing the protest. The minister also hoped that Anna Hazare does not join the protest as the Centre had not done anything against the farmers. Justifying the acts, he said that it is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi to traders or anywhere else. “I come from Vidarbha. Over 10,000 poor farmers committed suicide. This issue should not be politicised. Those suggestions by farmers, farmers organisations which are correct, we are ready to make those changes,” Gadkari said.
The farmers protest have been backed by several NGOs and political parties. On Monday, several organisations affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist) took out a procession in Agartala in support of farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the borders of Delhi. Also, people associated with some organisations and NGOs took out a procession in Jammu city in support of farmers. Commenting on this, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said why should demonstrations take place in America, Canada and London in support of protests happening in India? Who is behind this? "Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing your (farmers) name. I request farmers to remain vigilant," he said.
Farmers protest: Rapid Action Force and additional forces deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border as farmers' protest enters 20th day.
Nitin Gadkari: "If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they will get relief. We are working in the interest of farmers. Our Government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue. Right now, the Agriculture and Commerce ministers are engaged in dialogue with the farmers. If I am told to talk to them, I will definitely talk to them."
PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Modi will today lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 crore and will have the capacity to process two lakh litres of milk per day.