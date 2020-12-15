Farmers Protest Live News: No breakthrough in Delhi, PM Modi heads to Gujarat to meet farmers in Kutch

The farmers had called for a hunger strike on December 14.

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of a milk processing plant in Kutch. He is expected to meet some farmers there, this comes at a time when thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm acts enacted recently. In a tweet on Monday , the prime minister said: “Kutch has made a mark for its development trajectory, especially in sectors like agriculture. Tomorrow, 15th December, I will be in Kutch to lay the foundation stone for various development works that will benefit the region.” He will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch.

The deadlock between farmers and Centre has been continuing with no side willing to concede ground. While the Centre has offered to discuss the farm laws clause-by-clause, the farmer unions have declared that they won’t settle on anything less than the repeal of the acts. The central government too is maintaining that the laws don’t affect the existing system in any way, therefore no question of taking them back. Now, the protest has entered its 20th day. Thousands of farmers have been sitting on borders and national highways connecting UP, Haryana to Delhi.

On Monday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the farmers should come and understand the laws. “Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government,” he said. He also said that there were some elements who were trying to misguide farmers by misusing the protest. The minister also hoped that Anna Hazare does not join the protest as the Centre had not done anything against the farmers. Justifying the acts, he said that it is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi to traders or anywhere else. “I come from Vidarbha. Over 10,000 poor farmers committed suicide. This issue should not be politicised. Those suggestions by farmers, farmers organisations which are correct, we are ready to make those changes,” Gadkari said.

