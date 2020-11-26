‘Convince farmers on MSP, not me’, Amarinder Singh hits back at Haryana CM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Dilli Chalo protest march: Hours after Haryana CM ML Khattar accused Amarinder Singh of inciting farmers against the three farm laws, the Punjab chief minister fired back saying if it was the case then why farmers from his own state were also marching to Delhi. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that he was shocked at his Haryana counterpart’s response and it was farmers who have to be convinced on the minimum support price, not him.

“Shocked at your response @mlkhattar ji. It’s the farmers who’ve to be convinced on the MSP, not me. You should’ve tried to talk to them before their #DilliChalo. And if you think I’m inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi?” the Punjab CM said. “As for endangering lives during COVID19, have you forgotten that it was BJP-led central govt that pushed through those #FarmLaws amid the pandemic, uncaring about the impact they’d have on our farmers? Why didn’t you speak out then,” Amarinder Singh said.

Shocked at your response @mlkhattar ji. It’s the farmers who’ve to be convinced on MSP, not me. You should’ve tried to talk to them before their #DilliChalo. And if you think I’m inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi? — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2020

The war of words between both the chief ministers triggered after the Haryana government of Khattar stopped thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab at the border. The farmers were on their way to Delhi for demonstration against the farm laws. The Haryana Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers. This evoked an angry response from Amarinder Singh who questioned the need of stopping farmers from proceeding to Delhi.

“Why is the Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?” he asked. He further said that the ‘tyrannical use of brute force’ against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic and unconstitutional.

To this, Khattar responded saying, “Capt Amarinder ji, I’ve said it earlier and I’m saying it again, I’ll leave politics if there’ll be any trouble on the MSP – therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. I’ve been trying to reach out to you for the last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable – is this how serious you are for farmer’s issues? You’re only tweeting and running away from talks, Why?”

“Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over – let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people – at least avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic,” the Haryana chief minister said in a series of tweets.