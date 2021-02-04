Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police registers FIR against climate activist Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg today again tweeted saying that she still supports the farmers' protest.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR climate activist Greta Thunberg over her tweet yesterday about the ongoing farmers’ protest. However, she accidentally also tweeted a document which had an elaborate plan on what to tweet, when to tweet and whom to tag in the tweet while tweeting about the farmers’ agitation. She later deleted that tweet.

Thunberg today again tweeted saying that she still supports the farmers’ protest. “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted.

According to reports, the FIR against Greta Thunberg has been registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race).

The government yesterday hit out at global celebrities like singer Rihanna and Greta Thunberg for extending their support to the farmers’ protests. A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said that the “temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” is neither accurate nor responsible.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.”

The tweet by Rihana and Thunberg took social media by storm in India as many celebrities including cricketers, actors and singers tweeted saying that India is capable of handling its own matters and said that external forces can be spectators but not participants in India’s internal matters.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border points for over two months against the Centre’s three new farm laws.