  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands gather in Delhi for mega rally, but no police permission yet

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands gather in Delhi for mega rally, but no police permission yet

By: | Updated:Nov 30, 2018 8:13 am

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers across from the country have gathered in Delhi to protest against the poor policies of the Modi government. Today is the second and last day of Left-backed two-day agitation.

Farmers protest LIVE UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands gather in Delhi for mega rally, but no police permission yet

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers across from the country have gathered in Delhi to protest against the poor policies of the Modi government. Today is the second and last day of their two-day agitation. On Friday, farmers will march from the iconic Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street where farmer leaders will address the gathering and later leaders of political parties barring the BJP will address the farmers. Many top leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav have confirmed their participation in the rally on Friday. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda is also expected to join the farmers when they reach the Parliament Street. Farmers are demanding loan waiver, higher MSP and passage of two bills that are already introduced in both the Houses of Parliament. The farmers’ agitation is supported by Left-backed outfits.

On Thursday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav led a 26-km protest rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan. His march was joined by farmers from Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan. Farmers from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and NE states have also arrived in the national capital. Interestingly, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which is organising the Kisan Mukti March, has not yet been given permission by Delhi Police to hold the rally.

Live Blog

Farmers' rally in Delhi LIVE Update: Kejriwal, Pawar to attend rally

08:12 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Friday's March historic, says Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that farmers are protesting loot and exploitation of farmers. He said that the entire country has pledged their support. 'Friday's March would be historic,' Yadav, who led a 26-km protest rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, said.

07:52 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Farmers' rally in Delhi: Why no police permission yet?

Raju Shetti, Lok Sabha MP from  Hatkananglein, told reporters that they were not given permission because rally will affect traffic in city. "But what happens when traffic is stopped for hours during the Prime minister's movement?" He asked why can't they spare one hour for farmers who are fighting for their rights. Thousands of farmers from different parts of the country have arrived in Delhi. They spent Thursday night at Ramlila Maidan. Farmers will begin march towards Parliament for a rally on Friday morning. 

07:41 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Farmers' rally in Delhi: No police permission yet

Interestingly, AIKSCC has not yet been given police permission to hold rally. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti said that if permission is not granted, AIKSCC working committee will decide the next course of action. Raju Shetti is a Lok Sabha MP from Hatkanangle in Kolhapur.

07:33 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
Deve Gowda visits farmers at Ramlila Maidan

Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda on Thurday visited farmers' protest at Ramlila Maidan. He said that Narendra Modi should personally take note of this. "I would like to appeal to Union government to try to solve the problem. Farmers are awakened now. They know how to punish. No government can survive without farmers."

07:29 (IST) 30 Nov 2018
No police permission for Kisan Mukti March

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has not yet been given permission by Delhi Police to hold march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street. Left-backed AIKSC is organising the Kisan Mukti March to mount pressure on the government to announce loan waiver, better MSP.

New Delhi: All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) members and farmers arrive for a two-day rally to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI11_29_2018_000073A) On Thursday, several groups of farmers held 'Chalo Dilli' marches under the banner of the AIKSCC. Yogendra Yadav also led a 26-km protest rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan. The march was joined by farmers from several states. Yadav said that farmers are protesting loot and exploitation. He said that 'the entire country is with us.... journalists, doctors, students, artists have pledged their support.'. He said that the Friday's March would be historic. Farmers started congregating at the Ramlila Maidan where a cultural programme in their honour was held on Thursday night. They will start march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street on Friday morning to put forward their demands before the government. Social activists, including Medha Patkar and P Sainath, have extended their support to the rally. Many women farmers have also reached the capital to join the protest. The AIKSCC is demanding loan waiver, better MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission. It is also seeking a special session of Parliament to pass two bills that were introduced by MP Raju Shetti.
Switch to Hindi Edition