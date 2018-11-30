Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands gather in Delhi for mega rally, but no police permission yet

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers across from the country have gathered in Delhi to protest against the poor policies of the Modi government. Today is the second and last day of their two-day agitation. On Friday, farmers will march from the iconic Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street where farmer leaders will address the gathering and later leaders of political parties barring the BJP will address the farmers. Many top leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav have confirmed their participation in the rally on Friday. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda is also expected to join the farmers when they reach the Parliament Street. Farmers are demanding loan waiver, higher MSP and passage of two bills that are already introduced in both the Houses of Parliament. The farmers’ agitation is supported by Left-backed outfits.
On Thursday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav led a 26-km protest rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan. His march was joined by farmers from Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan. Farmers from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and NE states have also arrived in the national capital. Interestingly, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which is organising the Kisan Mukti March, has not yet been given permission by Delhi Police to hold the rally.
Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that farmers are protesting loot and exploitation of farmers. He said that the entire country has pledged their support. 'Friday's March would be historic,' Yadav, who led a 26-km protest rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, said.
Raju Shetti, Lok Sabha MP from Hatkananglein, told reporters that they were not given permission because rally will affect traffic in city. "But what happens when traffic is stopped for hours during the Prime minister's movement?" He asked why can't they spare one hour for farmers who are fighting for their rights. Thousands of farmers from different parts of the country have arrived in Delhi. They spent Thursday night at Ramlila Maidan. Farmers will begin march towards Parliament for a rally on Friday morning.
Interestingly, AIKSCC has not yet been given police permission to hold rally. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti said that if permission is not granted, AIKSCC working committee will decide the next course of action. Raju Shetti is a Lok Sabha MP from Hatkanangle in Kolhapur.
Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda on Thurday visited farmers' protest at Ramlila Maidan. He said that Narendra Modi should personally take note of this. "I would like to appeal to Union government to try to solve the problem. Farmers are awakened now. They know how to punish. No government can survive without farmers."
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has not yet been given permission by Delhi Police to hold march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street. Left-backed AIKSC is organising the Kisan Mukti March to mount pressure on the government to announce loan waiver, better MSP.