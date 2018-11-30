Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands gather in Delhi for mega rally, but no police permission yet

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers across from the country have gathered in Delhi to protest against the poor policies of the Modi government. Today is the second and last day of their two-day agitation. On Friday, farmers will march from the iconic Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street where farmer leaders will address the gathering and later leaders of political parties barring the BJP will address the farmers. Many top leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav have confirmed their participation in the rally on Friday. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda is also expected to join the farmers when they reach the Parliament Street. Farmers are demanding loan waiver, higher MSP and passage of two bills that are already introduced in both the Houses of Parliament. The farmers’ agitation is supported by Left-backed outfits.

On Thursday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav led a 26-km protest rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan. His march was joined by farmers from Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan. Farmers from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and NE states have also arrived in the national capital. Interestingly, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which is organising the Kisan Mukti March, has not yet been given permission by Delhi Police to hold the rally.