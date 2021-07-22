  • MORE MARKET STATS
Farmers Protest Delhi Live Updates: Around 200 farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar against farm laws

Updated: July 22, 2021 10:22 am

Farmers Protest at Jantar Mantar Live: While the farmers were planning to march towards Parliament, the Delhi Police persuaded them to hold their protest at the Jantar Mantar.

Farmers Parliament March Protest at Jantar Mantar Live UpatesFarmers Protest Live: Farmers have been protesting for around 8 months against the new agri laws.

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Eight months into the farmers’ protest, farm union leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar in an attempt to build pressure on the government during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold a protest there from 11 am to 5 pm. While the farmers were planning to march towards Parliament, the Delhi Police persuaded them to hold their protest at the Jantar Mantar. The security arrangements have already been tightened at Jantar Mantar in view of the protest. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed along with barricading at the site.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that has been spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, has been asked to give an undertaking that all COVID-19 norms would be followed and the stir would be peaceful. This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have granted permission to the protesting farmer unions to hold a demonstration in the city. Farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu said that the farmers’ next stop will be Uttar Pradesh. “Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We’ll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks,” said Bhangu. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar while monitoring the developments in Parliament.

    Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.
