Farmers protest: BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra’s car vandalised in Hisar; two BJP leaders held ‘hostage’ for hours in Rohtak

Farmers in Narnaund city in Hisar district today protested and showed black flags to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra who went to the area to lay a foundation stone for a dharmshala. While the MP’s car was vandalised by the protestors, one of them was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The farmers were also protesting against the MP for the latter’s ‘jobless alcoholics and bad elements’ remark.

Reacting to the incident, Jangra said, “They end Haryana’s brotherhood, creating societal barriers. The Supreme Court of India had stayed farm laws for 1.5 years then why are they protesting?” The farmers had gathered for a protest raising slogans against Jangra when they came to know about his visit. Jangra alleged that some people threw lathis at his car, damaging it.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a boycott of BJP-JJP party leaders till the three farms laws are repealed and a law is made on MSP,” Preet Singh, District President, Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha.

He said that these leaders are coming to the villages without taking permission and they should apologise to villagers. “Despite knowing that they are socially boycotted in villages, these leaders came here without taking the villagers’ permission. We demand that they apologise to villagers and should not do this again,” said Singh.

Local farmer leader Ravi Azad claimed that Kuldeep Rana, a farmer, received serious injuries during police lathicharge. The police had detained two agitating farmers but they were released later after farmers gheraoed the police station.

On the other hand, farmers had created an almost hostage like situation in Kiloi village of Rohtak district where two BJP leaders – Manish Grover and Satish Nandel had gone to attend a program. Farmers gheraoed the leaders at a Shiv Temple in the village and the leaders were released several hours after talks with police.