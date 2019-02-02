Farmers organisation announces dharna before Assembly

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 5:35 PM

The NNKS has been agitating for fulfillment of their long-standing demands of price, pension and prestige, Kumar said.

farmer protest, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), Odisha Assembly, NNKS convenor, Akshya Kumar

Farmers organisation Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) Saturday announced to launch indefinite dharna before the Odisha Assembly demanding social security allowance for cultivators. The agitation is planned keeping in view the Odisha Assembly’s budget session which begins from February 4. Thousands of farmers from across the state will participate in the agitation, said NNKS convenor Akshya Kumar. The NNKS has been agitating for fulfillment of their long-standing demands of price, pension and prestige, Kumar said.

He said the farmers also demanded Rs 5,000 per month for 36 lakh farmers of the state with an annual budget requirement of Rs 21,600 crore. “We demand the state government to allocate Rs 21,600 crore to ensure social security allowance for farmers,” Kumar said. “About 3 lakh farmers from 30 districts will congregate on February 6 to gherao the Odisha Assembly.

We demand provision for farmers in the interim state budget,” Kumar claimed. Alleging that implementation of KALIA scheme is aimed at diverting attention from real issue, Kumar said the ministerial committees has failed to resolve the farmers problems.

