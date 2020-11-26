Farmers’ march: Borders sealed, roads blocked, metro services suspended – All that is happening

The protests against the laws have been ongoing for over a month in Punjab and Haryana but now the farmers have decided to shift the battleground and reach Delhi. (ANI)

Farmers’ March to Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab are camping at Haryana border for their planned march to Delhi on Thursday. The farmers are protesting against the recently passed three farm laws, saying the acts would hurt them as they nowhere assures farmers of minimum support price or MSP. The protests against the laws have been ongoing for over a month in Punjab and Haryana but now the farmers have decided to shift the battleground and reach Delhi.

Currently, farmers have gathered in Karnal to protest against farm laws. They are on their way to Delhi. Speaking to the media, a protester says, “They (government) have barricaded the roads but we’re still going to walk through. The public is facing problems. They shouldn’t have closed the road.”

Haryana Police are using tear gas shells to disperse farmers who are gathered at Shambhu border near Ambala to proceed to Delhi. Heavy security has been deployed on Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal. Speaking to ANI, a commuter says, “The highway has been blocked since late last night. Many vehicles are stuck here.”

#WATCH Police use water cannon to disperse farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/U1uXO0MdOs — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has backed the protestors saying that instead of withdrawing the farm bills (now laws), farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water cannon being used on them. “Holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right,” he said in a tweet.

Farmers marching to Delhi are not from Punjab but also from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Kerala. While farmers are determined to reach the national capital, Delhi has refused to allow any rally in the city citing rise in Covid. Haryana too has sealed its border with Punjab for two days — Thursday and Friday.

Haryana has made massive security arrangements on roads from Punjab to stop any protest march to Delhi. It has deployed riot vehicles, put barricades and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

On Wednesday, Haryana Police used water cannons to disperse farmers who had gathered in Kurukshetra to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration. The Manohar Lal Khattar government has also banned large gatherings in the state. Not only this, the state has also suspended bus service to and from Punjab.

In the view of farmers’ march, the Delhi Metro has suspended its services to neighbouring cities till 2 pm on Thursday. In a statement, the Delhi Metro said that no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre till 2 pm on Thursday.

The services will also be suspended between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations. Reports suggest that eight companies of paramilitary forces will be stationed at the borders to thwart any attempts made by farmers to enter Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said that it had rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the farm laws on November 26 and 27. “Various farmer organisations have requested permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines,” Delhi Police said.