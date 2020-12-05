Farmers group go on ‘maun vrat’ at Govt meeting; want ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer to their demands

As their meeting with three union ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, continued for nearly four hours, farmer leaders told the government to reply in "black and white" that whether it will repeal the laws or not.
"Farmer union leaders are sitting on a 'maun vrat'," Punjab Kisan Union leader Ruldhu Singh said.
Farmers’ group went on a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) during their fifth round of talks with the government and sought a reply in ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on their key demand of repealing the three new farm laws, union leaders said.
