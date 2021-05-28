Farmers determined, government stubborn, says P Chidambaram as farm law agitation completes six months

P Chidambaram said that the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic to give a wrong twist to the agitation to shift the narrative in its favour. (PTI)

Congress leader P Chidambaram today said that the government should initiate a fresh round of consultations with the farmers. He said that the Centre is being stubborn while farmers are determined. “If the government is a servant of the people, it should heed public opinion, scrap the farm laws and begin fresh consultations,” said Chidambaram.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic to give a wrong twist to the agitation to shift the narrative in its favour. “As the farmers’ protest completed 6 months, the government is using the pandemic to turn the narrative in its favour. The new spin is ‘prolonging the agitation in the midst of a pandemic is unconscionable’,” said Chidambaram.

“The obvious counter is “prolonging the controversial farm laws in the midst of a pandemic is unconscionable”. The farmers are determined, the government is stubborn,” he added.

The farmers protest entered its seventh month as May 26 marked six months of the agitation. While farmers observed a ‘black day’ on May 26, opposition leaders reiterated their support to the movement.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders and protesting across Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year against the new farm laws passed by the Centre – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Recently, while the Haryana government said that the movement to and from the protest sites is one of the reasons behind the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, the Punjab government urged the farm unions to call off their march in wake of COVID-19. On the other hand, farmers have refused to go back, urging the Centre to repeal the laws and provide a legal guarantee to the MSP.