Farmers’ body calls for Bharat Bandh on June 10

The Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) has called for a Bharat Bandh on June 10 to mark their Gaon Bandh Andolan which was called for June 1 to June 10. Farmers plan a day-long hunger strike on June 9 and a tribute has been planned on June 8 at Mandsaur. Significantly, core committee members of the same organisation threatened to intensify the agitation in Maharashtra from June 7.

Sandeep Gidde Patil, core committee member, RKM, said that so far the agitation in Maharashtra was peaceful and done in a Gandhian manner. “After we pay our tributes to the farmers of Mandsaur on June 6, the agitation will intensify on June 7 with rasta rokos, chakka jams across the state,” he said. He added that they had managed to create a 40% shortage of milk and vegetable supplies. Abhimanyu Kohar, national coordinator of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, said that while the Mahasangh is propagating a non-violent agitation across the country, some committees were taking their own decisions and they have the freedom to do so.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh has seen the participation of more than 130 farmer organisations. Some well-known farmers groups, like the All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, a federation of 193 organisations are staying away. Supplies, meanwhile, have been normal in most mandis in Maharashtra barring Nashik and other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. In Vashi, arrivals were near normal and only Nashik has seen arrivals drop to some 500 quintals on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a rally in Mandsaur on June 6.

“In our country, 35 farmers commit suicide every day. Farmers have been forced to hold a 10-day agitation against central government’s failure to address the agrarian distress. While standing with farmers in their fight for justice, I will address a farmer rally in Mandsaur on June 6,” Rahul tweeted on Tuesday. The day marks the death anniversary of six farmers who were killed in Mandsaur in police firing during the protest.

According to the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, the call for Gaon Bandh by the farmer outfits has been successful with milk and vegetable supplies hit in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Western Uttar Pradesh. Farmers from the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are asking for a guaranteed minimum income for farmers.Farmers say they want minimum support prices (MSP) — the price at which the government buys farm produce.