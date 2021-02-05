  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farmers being misled; our focus on bringing positive change in their lives: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi | February 5, 2021 2:20 PM

Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government's efforts are dedicated towards doubling farmers' incomes and increasing their contribution to GDP.

Narendra Singh Tomar said that farmer unions and the opposition so far have not been able to point out any lacuna in the three laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today put up a strong defence of the farm sector reforms introduced by the government and said that its focus is on bringing positive change in the lives of farmers. Countering the opposition claim that protests are taking place all across the country, the minister said in Rajya Sabha that farmers in just one state are being misinformed and instigated.

“Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if these laws are implemented. Let me know if there is a single provision in Contract Farming law which allows any trader to snatch away the land of any farmer,” said Tomar.

Tomar said that the government’s efforts are dedicated towards doubling farmers’ incomes and increasing their contribution to GDP. He said that the new agriculture laws are an important step in this direction and that PM Narendra Modi is committed towards the welfare of farmers.

Detailing the measures taken by the Modi government for farmers, he said that the government has started providing MSP at 50 per cent more than the production cost. Tomar informed the House that an agriculture infra fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been given under Atma Nirbhar package.

Tomar also said that the government is running Kisan rails which are helping farmers get a fair price of their produce. Hardening his stance over the farm laws, he said if the government is ready to make amendments, it doesn’t mean that there are any shortcomings in the laws.

He clarified that the new laws will allow farmers an alternative of selling their produce outside mandis and such sale would not attract any tax.

The minister said that farmer unions and the opposition so far have not been able to point out any lacuna in the three laws.

Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena, TMC and RSP had given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding the repeal of three farm laws in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

