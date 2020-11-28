Farmers allowed to enter Delhi, allotted site for peaceful protest

“The government has no declared agenda to discuss with the farmers, while we are clear about our agenda. We want the three Acts and Electricity Bill, 2020, to be withdrawn,” said Ashutosh, a spokesperson for AIKSCC.

The Centre on Friday allowed farmers to enter Delhi for their protest and allotted them a ground on the outskirts — 19 km from the usual protest site at Jantar Mantar — after the local government refused permission to the Delhi Police to convert stadium into temporary jail to keep the protesters.

The decision may help build a conducive atmosphere in the next round of talks slated for December 3. However, some farmers’ organisations have decided to stay on the Delhi-Karnal highway and are likely to reach Delhi on Saturday.

“After talks with farmer leaders, the Union Home Ministry finalised Nirankari Ground in Burari for farmers’ protest and has allowed free passage of farmers into Delhi. This is as per the assertion of farmers that they have a right to come to the capital of the nation to air their grievances,” the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement.

While farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union decided to march to Delhi on Saturday from different districts of western Uttar Pradesh, protesters coming from Madhya Pradesh and other states were allowed from the Agra side to proceed after being prevented from doing so for two days.

The climbdown by the government seems to have stemmed from a realisation that a message has gone that the Centre is against farmers, after coercive measures were taken to prevent the march in Haryana and the Delhi border was sealed, said an expert. An early resolution will always be good for the country, he said.

Punjab farmers have been demanding that the new farm laws be repealed and replaced with another set of laws with a guarantee on the MSP.

The Centre recently enacted two new laws that allow farmers and traders to buy and sell at any place, including mandis, and also amended the Essential Commodities Act, first through Ordinances in June and later by passing them through Parliament.