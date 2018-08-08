Farmers’ agitation demanding implementation of NCF is justified, says M S Swaminathan (File photo)

Extending his support to AIKS agitation on August 9, M S Swaminathan said farmers movement across the country was justly seeking implementation of the recommendations of the National Commission on Farmers (NCF).

In a note written to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Swaminathan has said that the farmers’ agitation is “justified” in demanding the implementation of the recommendations of the NCF. “The Kisans’/farmers movement across the country is justly demanding the implementation of the recommendations of the NCF. It is time to ensure a genuine implementation of the recommendations of NCF, with priority to three components.

“First, a minimum support price or MSP based on the formula of C2+50 percent. Second, a favourable procurement policy to ensure that farmers actually receive the MSP and third, increase mass consumption through the effective implementation of the Food Security Act, “Swaminathan, the NCF Chairman, said in the note given to AIKS. The AIKS, the farmers’ organisation of the CPI(M), has given a call for ‘jail bharo’ across the country on August 9, demanding action on the “agrarian crisis”. The call given by the farmers’ organisation on the ‘Quit India day’ is receiving widespread support from various sections of the society, claimed AIKS leaders.

“Kisan movement all over the country is growing against the anti-people policies pf the Central government. We are expecting more than 20 lakh farmers all over the country to participate in our movement and take part in the jail-bharo agitation. And Swaminathan supported our movement today,” Hannan Mollah, general secretary AIKS told reporters.

CITU, the trade union wing of CPI(M) has also extended its support to the movement and said thousands of its members would join the farmers’ struggle at all districts across the country to show solidarity.

“Working people who are creating wealth for the country while working in fields and factories would fix this government which is only working for the corporates and the rich in the country,” Tapan Sen CITU general secretary said. AIKS has also given a call to observe August 23 as demands day of dairy farmers across the country against “dumping of milk products”.