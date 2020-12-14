  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farmers agitation: Arvind Kejriwal appeals for fast in support of protesting farmers

By: |
December 14, 2020 11:57 AM

Apart from Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at the party office here in support of farmers.

Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest on Monday. (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end.

Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers’ protest on Monday.

Related News

Farmer leaders are observing a day-long hunger strike as part of their protest against the three new farm laws.

The chief minister also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers’ agitation.

“Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is observing the fast at the party office with other party members.

“The Anndaata farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the central government for the sake of saving his daily bread. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also on a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office,” Sisodia tweeted.

Apart from Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at the party office here in support of farmers.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Farmers agitation Arvind Kejriwal appeals for fast in support of protesting farmers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amarinder Singh dubs Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of observing fast as ‘theatrics’
2Assam cabinet approves proposal to close down govt-run madrassas, Sanskrit tols
3Supreme Court to hear on December 16 plea seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders