Farmers agitation: Arvind Kejriwal appeals for fast in support of protesting farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end.

Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers’ protest on Monday.

Farmer leaders are observing a day-long hunger strike as part of their protest against the three new farm laws.

The chief minister also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers’ agitation.

“Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is observing the fast at the party office with other party members.

“The Anndaata farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the central government for the sake of saving his daily bread. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also on a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office,” Sisodia tweeted.

Apart from Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at the party office here in support of farmers.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.