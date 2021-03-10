Farmer unions may form panel to resume talks with govt

They also rejected the Centre’s offer to continue the discussion after accepting the government’s proposal to withhold the laws for 12-18 months.

Protesting farmer unions are learnt to be planning to authorise a nine-member committee to explore the possibility of resumption of dialogue with the government.

A formal decision will be taken at a larger meeting on Wednesday where representatives of all the 40 farmer unions are expected to attend and deliberate on the issue, sources said.

However, the umbrella body of the farmers’ organisations issued a statement on Tuesday, saying no panel has yet been formed.

“Till any decision is taken at the general body of all the unions, it is not proper to discuss it publicly. More decisions will be taken on Wednesday,” said Darshan Pal, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (United Farmers’ Front), after the meeting of some leaders on Tuesday. Another leader of the joint front Yogendra Yadav said both formal and informal talks happened earlier also.

The apex body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been expanded to nine members after inducting two special invitees — Yudhvir Singh and Joginder Singh Ugrahan — as regular members, Yadav added.

Other members of the committee include Hannan Mollah, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Jagjeet Dallewal, Darshan Pal, Balvir Singh Rajewal and Yogendra Yadav.

Later in the evening, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha issued a statement denying formation of a 9-member committee for talks with the government. “No such committee has been formed,” it said, terming reports in the media as “incorrect”.

The last dialogue was held on January 22 after which the government has not invited the farmer leaders for the talks, saying it will wait till they “re-consider” (accept) its proposal to keep the laws in abeyance.

Even though farmer leaders are keen to resume the dialogue with the government, at the same time they have decided to continue their mass mobilisation programme against the three farm laws. “A team of leaders will be going to West Bengal and Assam to appeal to voters there, to not vote for anti-farmer BJP. This programme will be spread over three days starting from March 12,” according to the statement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been maintaining since November 27 last year, when the protest started on Delhi’s border, to continue the stir until three contentious farm laws are repealed and a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) mechanism is put in place. The Supreme Court in January stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and appointed a committee of experts to submit a report after talking to all the stakeholders. Still, the agitating farmers have decided to continue with the stir demanding repeal of the laws.

They also rejected the Centre’s offer to continue the discussion after accepting the government’s proposal to withhold the laws for 12-18 months.

On the other hand, the government’s stand has been made clear by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament that these laws are needed and India needs to move out of status quo by adopting long pending agriculture reforms. The prime minister last month said that the small farmers in the country would get access to the ‘big markets’ of agriculture produce, thanks to the new laws. He said that the positive outcomes of the farm laws have already become visible, adding that the laws merely multiplied the market options for farmers, without endangering the existing mandi set-up in any manner.