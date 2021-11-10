Farmer found hanging from tree near protest site at Singhu border, police suspect suicide

The police said preliminary reports suggest that the farmer had allegedly committed suicide, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.
The body of a 45-year-old farmer was found hanging from a tree near a shopping mall at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on Wednesday morning. The police said preliminary reports suggest that the farmer had allegedly committed suicide, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.
The police said the deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh from village Roorkee, Amloh tehsil in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He was associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Sidhupur.
- 500 farmers on tractors to march to Parliament every day from Nov 29, SKM calls for mahapanchayats across states on Nov 26
- 'China making huge build-up': Centre seeks widening of Char Dham roads; SC highlights defence-environment balance
- Low age of victims in rape-and-murder cases not sufficient for imposing death penalty: Supreme Court
“As per preliminary information, it appears to be a case of suicide. A probe has been initiated,” The Indian Express quoted Virender Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), law and order, Sonipat as saying.
Gurjinder Singh, district convener, Fathehgarh Sahib, BKU Ekta Sidhupur, said that he received information of the incident around 6 am and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
“He had returned to the Singhu border site after visiting his village on Monday. In his conversation with farmers over the past two days, he had mentioned that he was upset regarding the impasse over repeal of farm laws and that despite farmers protesting for over a year, the government had not been listening to the demands of farmers,” Singh was quoted as saying.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.