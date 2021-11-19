Farm union welcomes govt’s decision to repeal farm laws

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.
The Bharatiyan Kisan Union’s (BKU) Ugrahan faction on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
“It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab,” Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU’s Ugrahan faction, told PTI.
On the prime minister’s appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, “Farmers’ unions will sit together and decide the future course of action.”
BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among the all protesting farmers unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab. Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.
