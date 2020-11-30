Farmers’ protest result of misconceptions, says CM Nitish Kumar

The farmers, however, continue to protest at the Delhi border and have refused to accept the government's offer.

Amidst the rising farmers protest on the issue of recent farm legislations passed by the central government, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that protests are taking place on account of misconceptions amongst the farmers’ community, news agency ANI reported. Kumar who is the head of the NDA government in Bihar also said that the central government wants to talk to the farmers to dispel their fears about the procurement system for their harvest. Kumar also said that he was in favour of a healthy dialogue between the farmers and the government representatives to amicably resolve the misconceptions.

The statement from CM Nitish Kumar in support of the central government comes even as the farmers associations are alleging that the similar legislations passed by the Bihar government in the year 2006 had led to degradation of the farmers’ condition in the state. Many farmers protesting at the Delhi border have also alleged that cultivators and farm labourers from Bihar are forced to migrate and work on the fileds in Punjab and Haryana as a result of the similar legislations passed in the state.

The protests from the farmers based in Punjab and other parts of the country have been relentless against the legislations passed by the central government. After blocking the railway lines leading to Punjab for more than a fortnight, the farmers have now started their Delhi Chalo movement under which thousands of farmers blocked the highway coming from Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana towards Delhi.

After failing to stop the march of the farmers towards the national capital, the central government has now invited agitating farmers for talks. The central government has also requested the farmers to open the blockade at the highway and continue their protest at the Nirankari ground in Delhi’s Burari area. The farmers, however, continue to protest at the Delhi border and have refused to accept the government’s offer.