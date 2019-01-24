Farm loan waivers of Rs 10, Rs 20 a cruel joke: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj said that the reports about people being given Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 in the name of farm loan waivers is a cruel joke. (ANI)

The farmers’ debt waiver which became a hot issue during Madhya Pradesh assembly elections is still lingering, although, now over the current govt. The Congress govt, after taking office had announced that the farmers will get a waiver on the debt of up to two lakh rupees. After handling the chair, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath signed the file for farmers’ debt waiver. But now many problems are coming out in this matter.

Some farmers, for instance, say that those people have not taken loans but their names are in the list of debt waivers. In addition, there are some farmers who say that their debt is definitely waived. But hearing the amount of money will be astonishing. Niphania Baijnath, who lives in Malwa, says that his name is in the list of debt waivers but 13 rupees are waived in the name of a loan. The government should forgive their debt of Rs 20,000 as the government itself has said that loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived.

MP:A farmer of Agar Malwa’s Nipania Baijnath alleges his name was included in list of farm loan waiver,stating only Rs 13 waived off from loan of Rs 20000.Says,”My loan of Rs 20000 must be waived off as govt is waiving off loans up to Rs 2 Lakh.Officials say can do nothing.(21.1) pic.twitter.com/dtn2QkrW2J — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

BJP leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday termed it as a “cruel joke”, the reports of farmers being handed paltry sums as low as Rs 10 as farm loan waivers. Chouhan also pointed out that the list of beneficiaries put out by the government in English must be a source of confusion for the farmers. Shivraj said that the reports about people being given Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 in the name of farm loan waivers is a cruel joke. He checked a list of beneficiaries and came to know that half of the list was in English, which the farmer will not be able to understand.

The former chief minister was responding to a farmer who earlier in the day alleged to have received only a Rs 13 waiver from his loan amount of Rs 20,000.

Bala Bachchan, #MadhyaPradesh Home Min, on reports of some farmers got loan waiver of less than Rs 100: Whosoever faces this problem should inquire about it from bank officials.We’ll waive off loans up to Rs2 lakhs of farmers who are eligible&took loan within specified time frame pic.twitter.com/KJZYSRrAuq — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

Nipania Baijnath, a farmer from Agar Malwa district told ANI that, his loan of Rs 20,000 must be waived off as the state government is waiving off loans up to Rs two lakh. Officials have told him that they can do nothing.