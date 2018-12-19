Farm loan waiver figure can go up after study, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (IE)

Keeping the promise made by the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections, newly appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel waived off farm loans taken from cooperative and rural banks worth Rs 6,100 crore on his first day in office. That figure, however, might as well go up.

As of now, loans taken from commercial banks have not been taken into account and it is the short-term agricultural loans have largely been taken care of, the CM told The Indian Express. In case of the other loans – be it crop loans or other agriculture-related loans, the government need to study them, said the CM.

If there is any ceiling that has been applied during waving off the loans, Baghel told IE, “The cooperative banks already have a limit on which the bank lends out depending on how many aces a farmer owns. But the loan limit of commercial banks are really high, we need to get more information on that, only then we will decide.”

Many farmers take loans from the moneylenders in their villages and there is little paperwork involved in the process. Addressing these issues the CM clarified that no announcement has been made or such loans.

“Chhattisgarh ke chaar chinhaari: narwa, gurwa, gharwa, baari, yeh bachaana hai,” (We need to protect Chhattisgarh’s four identities: rivulets, livestock, manure and farming) – According to Bhupesh Baghel, it is not a mere slogan, but the party’s slogan in the state. It encompasses the economic and social status of the state.

The CM earlier said that he wants to talk to the people caught in conflict in the Naxal-hit state. On being asked about that, he told IE how it is not just a law and order problem, but a socio-political and economic problem as well. “People became Naxals because their basic rights were snatched away. The affected people who stay in the jungles, we don’t know what they think, we don’t know how they are – all we talk about is Maoists and the police forces. we need to reach out to them in order to find a solution, then we can proceed,” Bhupesh Baghel said.

The newly elected CM further added that they are addressing the issues that they promised – mainly, the farmers and their loan waiver. Every section, be it scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs or even the upper class, in Chhattisgarh are into farming. “But 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a national election, national issues need to be discussed. In Chhattisgarh we have gained the people’s faith,” he said.

The state has witnessed conflict in the past, which has happened because of mining or people’s land being taken away, and law and order problems. “There is Land Acquisition Act if anyone’s land has been taken away. There is law and order in the country. If proper compensation is given away, no one will protest – moreover we need to save the environment and run its mines as well,” he concluded.