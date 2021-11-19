Farm Laws repeal: Opposition says decision guided by sense of defeat in UP polls; Yogi Adityanath welcomes move

Former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the laws were withdrawn as the BJP was afraid after seeing massive support to the SP's rally in Purvanchal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the three farm laws while the Opposition has hit out at the government saying the decision was taken sensing a defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. Reacting to the decision to withdraw farm laws, Yogi Adityanath said that there must have been some shortcoming at the government’s end in convincing the farmers.

“I welcome the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back the farm laws. We all know that farmers’ unions were protesting against these laws. Though, from the beginning, a large section of people believed that such laws can play an essential role to increase the income of farmers. Despite that, when farmer organisations opposed it, the government attempted to establish a dialogue on all levels. There may be some shortcoming in our effort that we were not able to convince them…We also welcome the decision to form a committee to look into the MSP issue,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

However, opposition Congress said that one cannot trust the Modi government.

“Six hundred farmers martyred, more than 350 days of struggle, Narendra Modi ji your minister’s son crushed the farmers to death, you didn’t care. Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them ‘andolanjeevi’, beat them with sticks, arrested them. Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country — this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of the farmers. It’s difficult to believe your intentions and your changing attitude,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

BSP chief Mayawati said that the Modi government should bring in legislation for MSP in Parliament. “Farmers’ sacrifice has paid off. The decision to repeal 3 farm laws should have been taken much before. Still, farmers’ demand for a law on MSP is pending. BSP demands that in the upcoming Parliament session the Centre should bring a law in this regard,” she said.

Former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the laws were withdrawn as the BJP was afraid after seeing massive support to the SP’s rally in Purvanchal. “The BJP of the rich wanted to cheat the poor farmers with land acquisition and black laws. They put nails, made cartoons, ran over them by a jeep, but got afraid after witnessing massive public support to the SP’s Vijay Yatra in Purvanchal and withdrew the black laws. The BJP should tell when the culprits of the death of hundreds of farmers will be punished,” said Akhilesh.

The farmers have been protesting for a year against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in November last year. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year.