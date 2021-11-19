Farm laws repeal marks the defeat of conspiracy hatched against farmers by dictatorial rulers: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that the farmers and labourers need their rights, not torture. (PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said that the repealing of the farm laws marks the defeat of the conspiracy hatched against farmers and labourers by those in power. She said that this is also a defeat of the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. She said that the sacrifice made by over 700 farmers have paid off today.

“Today, the sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off. Today, truth, justice, and non-violence have won….Today, the conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers & labourers has been defeated and so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. Today, the conspiracy to attack livelihood and agriculture has been defeated. Today, Annadatas have won,” said Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi said that this is the victory of struggle and determination of around 62 crore annadatas, farmers and farm labourers after the 12-month long Gandhivadi protest.

“In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi government has at least learned something for the future,” said Sonia Gandhi.

Hitting out at the Modi government, the Congress chief said that the BJP has continuously attacked the farming sector in the last seven years. “Be it the closure of bonus given to farmers after the BJP came to power or the conspiracy to end fair land compensation for farmers using the ordinance, or be it denial to give cost plus 50 per cent profit to farmers as promised by the Prime Minister or increase in the diesel or agri products or the three anti-farm black laws, the BJP has continuously attacked the farming sector using different methods,” said Sonia Gandhi.

She said that the farmers and labourers need their rights, not torture. She hoped that the prime minister and the BJP government will leave their arrogance and will work for implementing pro-farmers policy including ensuring MSP.