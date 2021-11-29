Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar

The Bill states that though “only a small group of farmers are protesting” against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Bill in the House which was passed without any discussion amid uproar by the Congress-led Opposition demanding discussion. It is likely to get passed in the Rajya Sabha today itself.

Demanding discussion on the Bill, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaowdhury said: “”Since the bill mentions ‘consideration and passage’, how can there be no discussion on it?

The Bill stated that though “only a small group of farmers are protesting” against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that all three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament in September last year, will be repealed in the Winter Session and had said these laws were brought for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, but his government could not explain the benefits to some farmers despite its efforts. The Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws in January.