Farm laws: Rakesh Tikait says will call off protests if Centre agrees to MSP guarantee, compensation for deceased farmers before Jan 26

The Centre has announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws and is already scheduled to bring a Bill regarding the same in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the protesting farmers will call off the agitation if the Centre agrees to their demands of assurance of a fair MSP and compensation to 700 farmers who allegedly lost their lives during the last one year of protests, before January 26 next year.

“The government has announced (the repeal of three farm laws) so they can bring the Bill, but MSP and deaths of 700 farmers are also on our agenda. The government speak on this as well. We will go back if the government agrees to our demands before January 26. Regarding the elections, we will decide after the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect,” Tikait said.

On Tuesday, the BKU leader, who has been spearheading the farmers’ protests, said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

“On November 29, 60 tractors will head to Parliament for the tractor march. The tractors will go through the roads opened by the government. We were accused of keeping the roads blocked. We did not block them. Blocking the roads is not our movement. Perhaps, our movement is to talk to the government. We will straight go to the Parliament,” Tikait told news agency ANI.

Tikait further said that a thousand people will head to the Parliament, unlike 200 people that went last time.

“We are awaiting the government’s response on MSP. Moreover, the incidents that happened in the past one year, in which 750 farmers died, the government should take responsibility for that,” said the BKU leader.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, in an official statement said that in capital cities in states distant from Delhi, tractor rallies will be organised, in addition to other protests.