Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi says anything less than complete repeal a betrayal with India

December 3, 2020 2:21 PM

His reaction comes in view of the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to work out a solution to the farmers protest against the Centre's agri-marketing laws.

"Accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the three black agriculture laws would be a betrayal with India and the farmers," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. (File photo: PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the new farm laws would be “betrayal” with India and the farmers.

“Accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the three black agriculture laws would be a betrayal with India and the farmers,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

As part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, farmers have been staging protests at four busy border points of the national capital – Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri – to press their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws.

