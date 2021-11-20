Farm Laws impact: Chandrababu Naidu tells CM Jagan Reddy to withdraw three capitals plan for Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu had also challenged CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold a referendum over his three-capital decision.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has said that since the Central government has taken back the three farm laws, the state government should also withdraw the three capital plan for the state. He said that since the farm laws were repealed in the interest of farmers, the decision of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh should also be withdrawn in the interest of people and farmers of Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled that the erstwhile TDP government under N Chandrababu Naidu had proposed making a grand capital in Amaravati as Hyderabad will become the capital of Telangana after 2024. However, when the YSRCP government came to power, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy brought AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 to have three capitals – one each for Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. The act is aimed at developing Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capitals respectively. The current regime is also of the view that developing Amaravati as a grand capital will increase the expenditure which the state government cannot afford in the current economic scenario.

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) was then converted into Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority after the passage of the APCRDA Repeal Act, 2020. The YSCRP wants to decentralise the administration with an aim to develop other regions as well.

The decision was also challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The court is yet to take a final call on the issue.

N Chandrababu Naidu had also challenged CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold a referendum over his three-capital decision. Naidu had also demanded that the Chief Minister should apologise to the people and withdraw the move to relocate the state capital from Amaravati.