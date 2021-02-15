Farm laws: Crowds thinning near Singhu border, farmers say more protestors to join on February 22

The current strength of protesters on the road is about to 30-40 per cent of what it was earlier. (IE)

Farm laws: The number of protesters camping at Narela Road near the Singhu border has been coming down in the past few days. The current strength of protesters on the road is about to 30-40 per cent of what it was earlier. The Indian Express reported citing Delhi Police.

This, however, has not dampened the spirit of farmers who say that more will join them on February 22.

According to the report, locals working in the area said the numbers have reduced gradually since January 26 — the day protesters confronted with police and hoisted a flag at Red Fort. Speaking to IE, Naveen, an auto driver, said that there were still many protesters on the main road, but the crowd had reduced in the last 10-15 days. “Earlier, there was no space to drive our autos on this road. That is not the case anymore.”

Protesting farmers, still at the border, said that those who had come solely to participate in the Republic Day parade have now gone home.

The IE spoke to one Swaran Singh, a farmer from Moga, who visited the border for the first time this weekend with his brother and cousin and stayed in a tractor parked on Narela road. He said that it might look like the numbers had fallen but in reality, it was going to get bigger. “I work as a supervisor in a bank. All my juniors have taken leave to visit the protests at some point. I am currently waiting for my 10-day leave to get sanctioned so that I can stay at the borders for longer,” he told IE.

Swaran’s brother Gurjant Singh, who works as a production officer, said that they had bought fans and mosquito nets to distribute since summer was approaching. He further saifd that around 1,000 tractors will fill up the road on February 22.

The report says that the dip in the number of protesters is also reflected at the langars. Gurvinder Singh, a volunteer at a langar set up by Gurdwara Sant Baba Hazara Singh Nikke Ghuman, said that there had been days when 10,000 people would come to have food. But at present, he said, about 3,000 people were there. Till a few days ago, he estimated that around 5,000-6,000 protesters would eat at the langar, the report said.

Ravinder Kaur, a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said that the nature of the protests had changed and many langars had been set up further down the road. “Earlier, we would feed 10,000-20,000 people for a meal. Now, a minimum of 4,000-5,000 protesters come to the langar for one meal,” she said while speaking to IE.