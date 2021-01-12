Farm laws: Congress questions SC-appointed committee, says they can’t do justice to farmers

Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Congress has questioned the selection of members to be part of the Committee set up by the Supreme Court to break the impasse between farmers and Centre. This comes hours after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of farm laws and set up a four-member committee to look into the issues raised by protesting farmers. Among the members of the committee are Bhupinder Singh Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Anil Ghanwat of Shetkari Sanghatana, Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

Addressing a press conference, Randeep Singh Surjewala said that all four members of the Committee have publicly taken a position that these three laws will benefit the farmers. He said all the four members have already said that the government is right and farmers are not understanding the laws. “When they have already taken a position then how will they do justice with farmers,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader further said that Gulati has written several articles backing farm laws, Pramod Kumar Joshi has gone one step ahead and said that current procurement system is faulty, Anil Ghanwat has also supported the Modi government on farm laws, and Bhupinder Singh Mann has submitted a memorandum to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeking implementation of laws. “We don’t know who gave these names to the Supreme Court,” the Congress leader said.

When asked whether Congress will move the apex court, Surjewala said no party member will go to court as the power to take back laws rests with the government which has introduced three “black laws”.