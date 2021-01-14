  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farm laws: BKU chief Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses from Supreme Court-appointed 4-member committee

January 14, 2021 3:56 PM

In a statement, Mann today said that in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general he was ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to him.

BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann

Former MP and BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday recused himself from the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to initiate talks with farmers ro resolve the months-long deadlock over farm laws. Mann was among the four members appointed by the apex court. In a statement, Mann today said that in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general he was ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to him.

“As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country. I am recusing myself from the Committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab,” Mann said.

A former Congress MP, Mann currently heads the Bharatiya Kisan Union and is said to have supported the Centre on three farm laws. In fact, other three members of the Committee have also backed the central government on the legislations at the centre of months-long protests. The other three members are Anil Ghanwat of Shetkari Sanghatana, Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

Citing their articles, the Opposition and farmers questioned the formation of Committee saying these members can’t be expected to do justice on the issue. The farmers have said that they won’t accept the Committee as they all have backed the Centre on farm laws. The Congress wondered as to who gave these names to the Supreme Court.

