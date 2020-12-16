Farm laws are in interest of farmers but the Opposition misleading them: PM

At present, dates and dragon fruits are being exported by Kutch farmers without any government interference, he claimed, adding that a similar success story has been scripted in dairy and fisheries sectors across the country.

Ruling out the possibility of withdrawal of farm Bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday maintained that new farm laws are in the interest of farmers but the opposition parties are misleading the farmers to protest.

On the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park in the bordering Kutch district, the Prime Minister said that his government is ready for a dialogue with the farmers sitting on a protest at the borders of New Delhi since the past 20 days.

Farmers are being used to achieve political motive and a conspiracy being hatched to instil fear in the minds of farmers, blamed Modi, adding, “Protesting farmers are being misinformed by some people that they would lose land as a result of new farm Bills. But it is not the case. If a dairy owner enters into contract with farmers to buy milk, it doesn’t mean it would take away cattle or land.”

He further said that the three agriculture Bills were brought by his government after many years of demand to bring changes in the existing farm laws from various farmers’ organisations. Not only that, even those who are sitting in Opposition supported changes in farm laws when they were in power, but they didn’t dare to take decision, said PM Modi, adding that now the same people are opposing the Bills and misguiding farmers and playing politics on the shoulders of farmers.

“Top-most priority of our government is the farmers’ interest. We are ready to resolve their issues. Our honest intentions and efforts will defeat those who are spreading lies and deceiving the farmers,” he said, adding that the Gujarat farmers integrated farming with technology and moved to cash crops which resulted in increase in their income.

Speaking about the dairy sector’s success through cooperative management, he said that the dairy industry contributes more than 25% of agriculture at nearly Rs 8 trillion. Apart from foundation stone-laying of the 30-GW capacity renewal energy park near the international border, the Prime Minister also laid foundation stone for a fully automated Rs 121-crore milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad dairy near Anjar town.

He also laid foundation stone for 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 mld) desalination plant at Mandvi in Kutch district.