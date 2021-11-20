Farm Laws: 32 farmer organisations from Punjab to meet today to discuss future actions; SKM to meet tomorrow

While farmers leaders had express happiness over the decision, they lamented the delay caused as many farmers lost their lives during the year-long protest.

As many as 32 farmer organisations from Punjab will be holding a crucial meeting today to discuss their future course of actions and a decision regarding whether to end the protest now or wait till the laws are repealed in Parliament. They are also likely to discuss their stand on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The meeting comes in the wake of yesterday’s announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the farm laws during the winter session of Parliament.

While farmers leaders had express happiness over the decision, they lamented the delay caused as many farmers lost their lives during the year-long protest. On the other hand, the leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions, will be meeting tomorrow to take a call on the agitation and demands related to MSP.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait yesterday said that farmers won’t be ending their protest at present and will wait for Parliament to repeal the law. Tikait also asked supporters not to engage in celebrations as their “struggle” will continue. “The agitation will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers,” said Tikait. He also said that there is not a monarchy in the country and the farmer won’t go back home just by listening to an announcement made on TV. He said that the government will have to talk to the farmers.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal termed the decision as a matter of happiness and satisfaction. “It was because of the immense support given to the ‘Kisan morcha’ from people across the world, the central government had to admit its mistake,” said Rajewal who is also a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. “Der aaye durust aaye (better late than never),” he said.