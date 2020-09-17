  • MORE MARKET STATS

Harsimrat Kaur Badal submits resignation to PMO

September 17, 2020 9:42 PM

Harcharan Bains, the principal advisor, said Kaur submitted her resignation soon after the party chief announced in Lok Sabha that she would quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parliament by the Centre for passage.

Kaur, the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, is the only SAD representative in the Modi government.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal has submitted her resignation as Union minister to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), principal advisor to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday.

