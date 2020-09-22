  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farm bills: Sharad Pawar blames Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh for chaos in Parliament

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 1:18 PM

Speaking on newly-passed farm laws, Sharad Pawar said that if the government talked about no restrictions on farm products then how can it ban export on onions? He extended his support to protesting MPs and said that he would observe fast for a day as a form of solidarity with the suspended MPs.

NCP President Sharad Pawar.

NCP President Sharad Pawar today defended the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who created ruckus while discussion and passage of the two farm Bills on Sunday. Pawar said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh should have listened to the protesting legislators who were showing him the rulebook. “But he did not and wanted to rush with a voice vote. That is why there was such an outrage,” Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

Contrary to the Centre, the NCP chief blamed the deputy chairman for what happened on Sunday. He said he had been in Parliamentary politics for over 50 years, but never saw such behaviour from the chair. “It is obvious that there was a strong reaction, resulting in MPs protesting near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue,” he said.

On Monday, eight Rajya Sabha members were suspended for their “unruly behaviour” during the passage of the two farm bills on Sunday. Following suspension, the members sat on overnight protests and demanded the withdrawal of the Bills (now laws).

However, the suspended members ended their protests after the opposition parties announced that they would boycott the rest of the session.

Today, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

