Farm bills: Congress leaders march towards Parliament, detained

Congress leaders protest against passage of farm bills. (file pic)

The Congress party on Monday staged a protest in the national capital against the passage of the two farm bills. According to news agency ANI, Delhi Congress leaders and workers marched towards Parliament to protest against the bills. They were, however, detained by police.

The party in a statement said that protesters led by Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped and detained by the police on RP Road.

“The police took the protesters to the Mandir Marg police station,” said Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam.

The Congress and the Centre are at loggerheads over the passage of two farm bills — the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Delhi: Congress workers hold protest against the Centre’s agriculture Bills Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ & Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 yesterday pic.twitter.com/iHPpNa31t5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

While the Congress has termed the bills anti-farmer and an attempt by the government to hand over the farm sector to corporates, the government argues that the bills will provide farmers more freedom to sell their produce outside the notified APMC market yards (mandis) and increase their income.

The bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid a vociferous protest by opposition members. The Lok Sabha had approved the bills last Thursday.