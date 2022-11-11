Faridkot murder: All six shooters connected to Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing identified, say police

The Punjab police and their Delhi counterparts on Friday said all six shooters connected to the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was an accused in the 2015 Bargari blasphemy case, in Faridkot on Thursday, have been identified, reported news agency ANI.

Singh was shot dead while he was opening his shop in Kotkapura, said the local police, adding that Singh’s bodyguard, who had opened fire in retaliation, was left injured in the firing. According to the police, three people were injured in the incident.

Also Read: ‘No part in Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s parole,’ says Haryana CM

#UPDATE | Punjab police intelligence unit & Delhi police counter-intelligence unit have identified all the six shooters & accused pertaining to the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh in Faridkot yesterday. Further raids underway: Sources pic.twitter.com/jNSmSZGDGe — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Following the incident, Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster from the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang and key accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s death, claimed responsibility for the attack on Singh.

Calling for peace and calm to prevail, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and wrote, “Punjab is a peaceful state where brotherhood among people is quite strong. Nobody will be allowed to jeopardise the peace in Punjab. Police & civil officials have been given strict instructions to maintain peace in the state.”

Singh was a key accused in the 2015 ‘sacrilege’ incident in Faridkot where he allegedly stole a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib. He was later released on bail. Violent protests had erupted in Faridkot condemning the incident. Another prime accused in the 2015 incident, Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, also a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, was lynched to death inside the prison allegedly by his cellmates.

Also Read: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted one-month parole, walks out of Rohtak jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is presently behind bars after he was convicted by a CBI court in a case involving the rape of two of his women disciples.

Earlier, many suspected of blasphemous incidents have led to killings in Punjab. In 2021, a man was brutally killed and his hands were chopped off by Nihang Sikhs during the farmers’ protests at the Sanghu border after he was accused of trying to steal Sarbloh Grant, which is considered as a holy book to the Sikhs.