Faridabad DCP commits suicide by shooting himself with service revolver

Photo for representation purpose only (File Photo/PTI)

Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide: Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Kapoor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at Faridabad house on Wednesday morning. Kapoor was 59 and due to retire in 2020, police said.

As per reports, Kapoor, who was posted as DCP NIT, shot himself at his residence in Sector 30, Police Lines, where he lived with his wife.

Police said that Kapoor’s wife heard gunshots and rushed to the bedrooom to find him lying in a pool of blood. She immediately took Kapoor to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the actual cause behind Kapoor taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officers and other officials have reached Kapoor’s house and an investigation is currently underway.

The Haryana government had promoted Vikram Kapoor from state police services to IPS in 2017.